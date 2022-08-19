Troutville man charged in mail carrier assault incident granted bond

A Troutville man that was arrested and charged last week with assaulting a mail carrier in Botetourt County was granted bond Friday.

Jerry Lee Orange Jr., 45, has been charged with felony abduction and five misdemeanors: two counts of sexual battery, two counts of assault and battery and one count of stalking.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan said after Orange's hearing in Botetourt General District Court that he was granted a $10,000 secured bond.

That means he'll have to pay the required amount in full regardless of whether he breaks or obeys his bond conditions.

Deegan said Orange and the mail carrier he is accused of assaulting have no relationship. The woman had never seen Orange before the date of the offense, Aug. 2.

Orange's bond conditions stipulate that he is to have no contact with the woman. A protective order against him was extended to two years.

Orange has also been placed on pre-trial supervision and will have to submit to drug testing three times a week. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.