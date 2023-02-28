The Troutville man who was charged last fall with abducting and assaulting a female mail carrier in Botetourt County had his bond revoked and was jailed after a hearing on Tuesday.

Jerry Lee Orange Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand jury in October on felony abduction and five misdemeanors: two counts of sexual battery, two counts of assault and battery and one count of stalking.

In August, Orange was granted a $10,000 cash secured bond. Orange was to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs and comply with random drug testing three times a week.

Judge Joel Branscom revoked that bond agreement Tuesday after he granted a continuance motion from Orange's attorney, Tony Anderson.

Orange was scheduled to make a plea during his hearing Tuesday. But Anderson said negotiations between the defense and the prosecution, represented by Botetourt County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan, had "reached a bit of an impasse" that morning.

Anderson also said Orange was injured in a vehicle accident last week that broke four of Orange's ribs. The attorney said his client, who winced in his wooden courtroom chair, was in "considerable pain" Tuesday.

Deegan said the commonwealth was not ready to proceed to trial, either, because witnesses had not been subpoenaed to testify Tuesday. She asked that Branscom reconsider Orange's bond instead.

Anderson argued Orange had made "zero" violations of his bond terms while on pretrial supervision, adding that his client participates in treatment and counseling programs and is doing "exceedingly well."

Anderson told Branscom that revoking Orange's bond would be "unnecessary," "punitive" and "entirely harsh," particularly in his injured condition.

"He wishes to exercise his right to a proceeding," Anderson said.

But Branscom questioned the number of times Orange's case had been continued already. Attorneys said Orange was scheduled to make a plea on Jan. 17, but that hearing was moved to Tuesday.

"I don't know that Mr. Orange is understanding the seriousness of the situation," Branscom said. "He needs to make a decision."

Anderson argued "the court doesn't know anything about the facts" of the case, which has seen "an unusual set of turns" that "shouldn't result in Mr. Orange being detained."

Deegan argued Anderson did an "excellent job" Tuesday portraying his client as a victim, but the case's abduction and sexual battery victim remains "terrorized."

Orange and the woman have no relationship and had never met before the Aug. 2 incident that led to Orange's charges.

"She wants nothing more than to put this behind her," Deegan said. But she can't, because Orange has been "jerking the court around."

Deegan argued that while Orange has complied with the terms of his bond, negotiations have not been made in "good faith."

Branscom revoked Orange's bond and ordered he be remanded to custody. A half-day bench trial was scheduled for April 25.