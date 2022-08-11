Troutville man charged with assaulting mail carrier

A Botetourt County man has been charged with assaulting a mail carrier.

Jerry Lee Orange Jr., 45, of Troutville has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault and sexual assault, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The incident that led to Orange’s arrest took place on Aug. 2.

Orange is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail in Fincastle without bond. The case remains under the investigation of the sheriff’s office.

He has been arrested on assault charges in Botetourt County before.

According to Virginia’s court case information system, in August 2018 he was charged with felony eluding and the assault and battery of a police officer.

Orange pleaded guilty to those two charges and was sentenced to seven months in jail the following October. Once released, he was placed on supervised probation for two years.