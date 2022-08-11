 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Troutville man charged with assaulting mail carrier

Jerry Lee Orange Jr.

Orange

 Emma Coleman

A Botetourt County man has been charged with assaulting a mail carrier.

Jerry Lee Orange Jr., 45, of Troutville has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault and sexual assault, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The incident that led to Orange’s arrest took place on Aug. 2.

Orange is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail in Fincastle without bond. The case remains under the investigation of the sheriff’s office.

He has been arrested on assault charges in Botetourt County before.

According to Virginia’s court case information system, in August 2018 he was charged with felony eluding and the assault and battery of a police officer.

Orange pleaded guilty to those two charges and was sentenced to seven months in jail the following October. Once released, he was placed on supervised probation for two years.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Ancient sponges were the first 'sneezers' hundreds of millions of years ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert