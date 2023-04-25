The Troutville man who was charged last summer with stalking and assaulting a mail carrier on her delivery route entered guilty pleas Tuesday in Botetourt County Circuit Court.

Jerry Lee Orange Jr., 45, was indicted in October on one felony abduction charge and five misdemeanors, including two counts of sexual battery, two counts of assault and battery and one count of stalking.

Orange struck an agreement Tuesday with the prosecution, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan said. He pleaded guilty to the abduction charge and one battery charge. In exchange, the prosecutor made motions to not prosecute the remaining misdemeanors, Deegan said.

For abduction, Orange was sentenced to five years suspended after the time he has already served awaiting trial, under the plea agreement, Deegan said. On the sexual battery charge, he received 12 months, which was all suspended.

Once released from incarceration, Orange will be placed on supervised probation for five years. Deegan said he is to have no contact with the victim of the case. If he relocates within the county, the prosecutor added, Orange is required to notify the U.S. Postal Service to ensure that he and the victim don't cross paths.

Deegan read a statement from the victim during Orange's plea hearing Tuesday. That written statement detailed her Aug. 2 encounter with Orange.

On that day at about 3:45 p.m., the victim said she arrived at a residence on Fairfield Lane in the Laymantown area of Botetourt County. She walked a large parcel up to the front door. As she was leaving, the front door of the residence opened, and Orange walked out.

The carrier "informed him his mail was already in the mailbox but the parcel was unable to fit," her statement read. Orange had "let one of his dogs out," and the carrier "kneeled to greet her."

"At that time my Apple watch notified me I had just gotten a text message from my boss," the carrier said. "I said out loud (to the dog), 'Uh-oh, that’s my boss messaging. I better get back to work, but it was great to meet you,' and turned to Mr. Orange and told him to have a good day as I was walking away."

But the carrier said Orange and the dog followed her, and Orange made a remark about her body. "I looked over my shoulder and point blank said, 'Shut up,' and continued to walk to the van," she said.

Inside her vehicle again, the carrier checked and replied to the text message from her boss. "That gave Mr. Orange the time needed to make it to the van with me," she said. The carrier said Orange made sexual offers to her, which she declined.

"At this point his wife stepped outside and asked where the dog had gone," she said. "As she yelled a few choice words to her husband, I drove away."

The carrier moved on to the next mailbox, and then the next. Shortly after 3:50 p.m. she told her boss that Orange had driven his vehicle beside hers to ask for her phone number. At a mailbox on Pineway Lane, the carrier said Orange "pulled to the right at the stop sign directly ahead to wait" for her.

"I turned left to continue with my job without speaking to or signaling him," the carrier said. "He drove up beside me again and yelled for me to just give him my number and he will show me what a 'real' good time is."

That was near a mailbox in the 600 block of Lakeridge Circle. After the carrier finished delivering mail to the residences on that street, Orange crossed her path again at the street's intersection with Rainbow Forest Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

"He stopped, partially blocking my path, and approached the right hand side of my vehicle," the carrier said. When he got to the vehicle's window, he reached inside and touched her while making additional sexual remarks.

"I grabbed his hand immediately and removed it from my intimate area and pushed it out the window," she said. But "he reached back in the window" and continued to touch her and ask her for her number.

"I dug my nails in to his hand and pulled it away from me again and attempted to roll up the window of the postal van," she said.

The window was "almost half way" up when Orange "pushed back down on it," keeping it open. The carrier said he kept one hand on the window while he used the other to try to pull her face to his "for a kiss."

"I smacked him in the face with a stack of mail about half an inch thick twice," the carrier said. But Orange continued to make unwanted physical contact with her, licking her shoulder and kissing her hand.

"I looked up and saw a couple on an afternoon walk and pointed out that he was making a fool of himself," the carrier said. "He then dove in and tried to kiss me again but settled for licking and kissing the back of my hand." She "smacked him in the face with a stack of letters," again.

Then, a "silvery blue minivan" pulled up behind Orange's vehicle, the carrier said. "I told Mr. Orange he needed to move his vehicle, because now he’s keeping people from getting to their home, as well. As he walked back to his vehicle, he lifted his shirt and spun around in a circle, showing me his tattoos and nipple piercings."

Once Orange had cleared the front of the postal van, the carrier mouthed a thank you to the driver of the minivan and drove away. But Orange followed her to the intersection of Laymantown Road and Rainbow Forest Drive. The carrier messaged her boss at 4:22 p.m., "I legit have a stalker right now," she said.

"At the intersection of Laymantown Road and Mountain Pass Road, he pulled up beside me and blew me a kiss before he turned right and I turned left," the carrier said.

She finished her mail route at about 4:45 p.m. She told her boss about the assault, and her boss notified the postal inspector, she said.

The next day, the carrier said she contacted a friend who works in law enforcement. The officer took a statement from her, then "went to Mr. Orange’s residence, where Mr. Orange admitted to most of the incident within an hour."