Troutville woman charged with shooting husband

A Troutville woman who called 911 last week to report that she had shot her husband has been charged with two felonies.

Rhonda Larue Hinkley, 50, has been charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday.

At about 1:20 p.m. Jan. 12, the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center got a 911 call "from a female reporting she had shot her husband," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office deputies and Virginia State Police officers went to the scene, a residence on Westview Road in Troutville.

There, authorities found Hinkley "standing in the driveway with her hands in the air," and her husband, 49-year-old Walter Thomas Hinkley, "with a single gunshot wound lying in the gravel."

Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department personnel took Hinkley's husband to LewisGale Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. Hinkley was taken to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail, where she is being held without bond.

"The preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting was an isolated incident involving domestic violence between a husband and wife and the firearm was recovered at the scene," Tuesday's press release concluded.

The shooting remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Hinkley is scheduled to be arraigned on the two felony charges Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Botetourt County General District Court.