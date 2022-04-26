Truck driver in I-81 Roanoke County double fatality to serve 6 months in jail

The Florida man charged in a 2021 crash on Interstate 81 that killed two people was sentenced Monday in Roanoke County Circuit Court to six months in jail.

Keith Destine Williams, 43, of Winter Garden, was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for the crash on Jan. 20, 2021, that killed Gary King, 60, of Christiansburg and Janet Ridenhour, 61, of Roanoke.

Williams entered a not guilty plea Monday and waived his right to a trial by jury.

Judge James Swanson found him guilty and sentenced him to 12 months in jail — the maximum sentence for a reckless driving charge in Virginia — with six months suspended.

The sentence will be served consecutively with another, according to Virginia's court case information system.

Swanson said it is “the conduct of the driver” — “not the tragic consequences of that conduct” — that drives a court’s decision in reckless driving cases. He found Williams’ operation of his tractor-trailer was reckless “almost by definition.”

Williams said he was working “under the UPS umbrella as an independent contractor” when the accident occurred.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. he was traveling south in a 2015 tractor-trailer when he hit a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by King at the 132 mile marker near Dixie Caverns, according to Virginia State Police. The car spun out and overturned.

Williams’ tractor-trailer then struck a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ridenhour. That car was pushed into the rear of another tractor-trailer driven by Melvin McKee III, 54, of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

McKee pulled over to the right shoulder as Williams’ truck hit the Hyundai again. The Hyundai then collided with McKee’s trailer, and the Chevrolet and Hyundai both caught fire.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Braxton said Monday that, according to autopsy reports, King and Ridenhour died at the scene from “blunt force trauma.” There was “no opportunity for life-saving measures.”

The southbound lane of the interstate where the crash occurred has a “slight upgrade,” Braxton explained. Drivers traveling uphill that afternoon were driving into direct sunlight.

Williams testified that he was “blinded” by the sun in the cabin of his fully loaded truck. He said he took steps to see more clearly, including wearing sunglasses and moving his seat upward to better protect his eyes with the visor in his truck.

But statements Williams made to state police the evening of the accident indicate that he had admitted to speeding.

When asked by a trooper, Williams had guessed he was traveling between 65 and 70 mph when the collision occurred. The speed limit was 60 mph.

Williams also had indicated to police that he was planning to exit the interstate and was looking to his phone for directions when the crash occurred. He said in one initial report that he was scared to slow down.

“I feared if I did that, someone would hit me,” Williams said from the witness stand Monday. “That’s what happened to the other [tractor-trailer] driver.”

Williams also testified that he had been living out of his cab, which he shared with his cat, Mercy, another crash victim.

The Virginia State Police officer that responded to the accident testified Williams had exhibited shock the evening of the crash. He said Williams was “remorseful,” “apologetic” and “very cooperative.”

Williams testified that immediately after the crash occurred, he kicked out his driver-side door and hurried to use his fire extinguisher to douse the cars’ flames.

Williams’ defense attorney, Tony Anderson, maintained Williams was exposed to a “sudden emergency” and took the “precautionary steps that he could.”

“Everything happened so fast,” Williams said from the witness stand. “I went into safety mode and didn’t have a chance to do anything.”

But Swanson said he was “more than satisfied” with the evidence presented to the court to conclude Williams’ guilt.

Braxton asked Swanson to consider suspending Williams’ driver’s license for 12 months upon release from incarceration. Swanson declined the request.

“That’s between you and the state of Florida,” the judge said to Williams.

Anderson made no recommendation to the court about Williams’ sentence, but noted that Williams is being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the crash. He said Williams has experienced unemployment and homelessness since the accident.

“Never for a second would I do something different if I could,” Williams said in a final statement. “I’m not a bad guy … but I was in a big vehicle and it happened so fast … I really tried my best that day. I did.”

Williams shared a self-recorded video discussing his trial on YouTube Saturday.

“There’s times when things happen that, even though you’re doing the best you can, you still can’t realize what your judgements may do,” he said in the video. “Hopefully, I get through this, and whatever happens, happens. But I will continue to show love, even if for some reason I have to get put in jail.”

One of Ridenhour’s daughters testified during Williams’ sentencing hearing and voiced her family’s distaste for his messages on YouTube and social media.

“Things that you’ve said online have hurt our family more than you could ever imagine,” she said.

Swanson said the case should serve as a reminder to truckers that they have a “heightened responsibility” to protect their fellow drivers.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on widening the interstate near the location of the accident between mile markers 136.6 and 141.8.

“This segment of I-81 experiences frequent congestion and major delays related to significant crashes and incidents,” VDOT reports on its website. “Along this section of I-81 between October 2016 and September 2019, there were 312 crashes.”

The $179 million widening project is expected to continue through this summer.

