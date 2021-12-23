Trucker gets jail sentence for I-81 fatal collision

A tractor-trailer driver who caused a multicar crash on Interstate 81 that killed one person and injured more has been sentenced to serve seven months in jail for reckless driving.

Shannon Anthony Edwards, of Pennsylvania, wasn’t drunk or speeding when he slammed his 2020 Freightliner into slowing traffic ahead of him on the afternoon of Feb. 7 in Roanoke County.

But he appeared to be looking down in the moments before the crash and only realized at the last second that traffic was stopping, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan, who during an earlier hearing played video from cameras installed on the commercial truck.

“Mr. Edwards looks up and there appears to be a look of surprise on his face at seeing the vehicles stopped or very slowed in front of him,” Holohan said.

The truck’s speed tracker showed it only began braking in the moment before the collision, and was still going about 62 mph when it slammed into the back of a 2016 Subaru Outback on the interstate’s northbound side near mile marker 138.9 and the interstate’s Virginia 311 interchange.

The force of the crash sent the vehicles into the next car, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse, which was sent spinning into the back of another tractor-trailer ahead of it, according to state police reports.

Kandy Bryant Poarch, a mother of two and a passenger in the Chevrolet, died on site. Her husband, who had been driving, remains hospitalized and is paraylzed.

Two people inside the Subaru also suffered serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was one of three fatalities caused by tractor-trailer collisions within a three-month span, according to news reports, on the relatvely few miles of interstate that cross Roanoke County.

Failure to maintain a proper lookout is one of the grounds for reckless driving. Edwards, 47, pleaded no contest to the Class 1 misdemeanor during an Aug. 16 plea hearing.

During sentencing last week, defense attorney Tony Anderson noted Edwards had no prior criminal record or history of traffic violations.

He was tested immediately after the crash, and had no substances in his system. He told a trooper he was blinded in the moments before the collision, and Anderson suggested a reflection discernable in the video might support that.

The crash was a tragic accident with no malice or aggravating contributors, Anderson said. “This was a horrible accident, but that is what it was,” he said in a recording of the Dec. 16 hearing.

Holohan countered that, as a tractor-trailer driver, Edwards had a higher duty to others on the road. The crash occurred during daylight hours with clear weather and no hazards that prevented Edwards from remaining watchful of traffic, he said.

Truck drivers are required to undergo extra training and licensure because of the heightened danger presented by their vehicles, Holohan noted. Other drivers are defenseless against the impact of an 18-wheeler striking them, he said, and Edwards had an obligation to keep his eyes on the road.

“He knew better,” Holohan said. “He wasn’t paying attention.”

He asked the court to consider issuing the maximum penalty of 12 months in jail.

During the sentencing hearing held in Roanoke County Circuit Court, the families of the wounded testified to the grief and trauma caused by the crash.

Shirlkay Poarch wept as she spoke of coping with the death of her mother and of the critical injuries for which her father is still being treated. The Poarchs had been visiting Shirlkay, a student at Radford University, and were on their way home to Emporia when the collision happened.

The family doesn’t know if her father — who fought through life-threatening injuries and remains paralyzed from the neck down — will ever be well enough to come home, she said.

“Seeing him have to fight to get some form of life back while also grieving the love of his life is something no one should have to go through,” she said. “This accident has forever changed our family.”

Edwards also spoke, and told the families he would give his soul and heart to change that day. He said he’s prayed for them daily but knows the pain they still face.

His attorney said Edwards has been in counseling for depression since the crash. “I did not walk away from that accident the same person that I was that morning when I left,” Edwards said.

Circuit Judge James Swanson, in reaching his decision, said he didn’t want to lose sight of the fact that the crash was an accident but he agreed that truck drivers had a higher imperative to operate safely on the road.

He sentenced Edwards to a period of seven months in jail, which began immediately, as well as a fine of $1,000.

“Mr. Edwards, as a tractor-trailer operator, had a heightened duty to be vigilant, careful and attentive,” Swanson said. “I don’t think there is any question that he violated that duty on this day, and the results were catastrophic.”