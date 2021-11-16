Tuesday afternoon shooting wounds 1 in Roanoke

A man was found shot outside a house in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday in Southwest Roanoke, according to police.

The gunfire, which left the victim with a wound described as non-life-threatening, was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rorer Avenue, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No suspects were found on scene, police said, and no arrests made Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.