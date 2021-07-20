Tuesday night gunfire leaves 1 injured in Roanoke

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 8 p.m.in the 3500 block of Dona Drive. First responders found a man outside a residence with gunshot wounds that didn't appear life-threatening, officials said.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the shooting remained sparse Tuesday night.

No suspects were found on scene, police said, and no immediate arrests made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

