Tuesday night gunfire leaves 2 injured in separate incidents in Roanoke

A man and woman were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke police.

The first shooting happened about 8 p.m. Officers found a man outside a residence in the 3500 block of Dona Drive with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

About two hours later, police were notified about a person who had been shot in the 600 block of 11th Street. Officers found a woman outside a business with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials.

The two shootings didn't seem to be connected, said a police spokeswoman. The man and woman were both taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found at either scene, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

Alicia Petska. Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.