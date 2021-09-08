Tuesday night shooting injures 1 in Roanoke

A man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in a residential area of southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The sound of gunshots was first reported about 10:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue, authorities said, but responding officers were unable to find any signs of a shooting.

Shortly after, though, a new call came in reporting that a victim had been found outside a home about a block away, in the 1600 block of 16th Street.

The man's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening, officials said. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for care.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Initial details were limited, police said. No suspects were found in the area, and no arrests were made.

This is the 52nd shooting with injury reported in the city this year, according to figures tracked by The Roanoke Times. That includes 11 shooting deaths, including two homicides that occurred over Labor Day weekend.

Anyone with information about a case is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

Tips can be made anonymously. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

