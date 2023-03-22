A search for two Franklin County juveniles who ran away ended with their discovery Tuesday in Pulaski County, and to the arrest of a man and woman there, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Melissa Dawn Trainer, 47, of Pulaski, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing justice, a sheriff's office news release said. Thomas Anthony Morris, 57, also of Pulaski, was charged with two counts of abduction.

Investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received information that two minors reported to have run away from Franklin County might be in the Snowville area. The biological mother of one of the juveniles was in that area, the news release said.

Information obtained in Snowville led officers to Morris' residence on Thaxton Road, where the juveniles were found.

The news release said that Morris had prevented the juveniles from leaving his home.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.