Two dead following family-related shooting at Franklin County home
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.

At about 5:38 p.m. Saturday, someone called 911 and said one family member had shot another in the 300 block of Countryside Lane in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded and found two men outside the home.

David Ray Wyatt, 54, of Rocky Mount, was pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a news release from the Sheriff's Office stated.

Terry Allen Hurline, 65, of Rocky Mount, was rushed to a hospital with what authorities said were life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

The relationship between the two men was not immediately clear. Wyatt is the only suspected shooter, authorities said.

Franklin County authorities believe the shooting was an isolated event, and said Sunday there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

