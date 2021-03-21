 Skip to main content
Two die in Franklin County incident

Two die in Franklin County incident

Two people died as the result of what’s currently being investigated as a murder-suicide Saturday in Franklin County, authorities said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Megan Huston identified the dead as Jacqueline Green, 70, and her son, Silas Leon Green Jr., 40.

A 911 call at 11:20 p.m. brought deputies to the 200 block of Southside Drive near Rocky Mount. The caller said a family member had stabbed another family member and left the scene, Huston said in a press release. Deputies found the caller outside the residence and rescuers tried unsuccessfully to revive Jacqueline Green, who had suffered one or more stab wounds, according to the release.

Deputies and Virginia State police searched the area and located a suspect, identified as Silas Green, at his residence in the 100 block of Southside Drive, the release said. He was found inside the home dead of what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds, Huston said.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

