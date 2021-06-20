Two hospitalized after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting incident in downtown Roanoke.

Police said they responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE, near the Roanoke City Market Building, just after 1:30 a.m.

They found an adult male "with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds," according to a news release, which said that person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While officers were still at the scene they were told that a second adult male had gone to the hospital on his own with "what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound," and that those resulted from the same incident, the news release said.

Police did not identify either of the shooting victims, and no arrests had been made as of early Sunday morning.

A police spokesman, reached by email, declined to answer additional questions about the incident. It was not immediately clear how long the confrontation lasted, what types of weapons were involved, or whether any other damage occurred as a result of it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. Those will tips can also text anonymously to 274637, but should begin the message with "RoanokePD."

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.