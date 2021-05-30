 Skip to main content
Two men die Friday in Botetourt County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal Friday crash on U.S. 11 near Troutville.

Jeffrey Shane Bradford, 41, of Bedford, and Tracy Scott Firestone, 58, of Troutville, both died at the scene, according to a news release. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 12:20 p.m. Friday, Bradford was driving a 2000 Ford E-250 northbound on U.S. 11 just off of Valley Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head on into a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Firestone, the release stated.

