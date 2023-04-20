A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted two men on child pornography and assault charges.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Thursday that the cases involving Timothy Alan Heidorn, 28, of Bassett and Michael Richard Hurd, 56, of Moneta.

Heidorn was arrested and charged in December with one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of filming child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, Heidorn was indicted on 20 charges, including one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of rape, two counts of animate object sexual penetration, six counts of sodomy and nine counts of child pornography possession.

The victim associated with the majority of those charges was less than 13 years old.

Heidorn is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Hurd was directly indicted Monday on 11 counts of child pornography possession, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested Wednesday and is "currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond."

According to Virginia's online court case information system, Heidorn's trial in Franklin County Circuit Court has been scheduled in August. Hurd's trial date will be discussed at a hearing in May.