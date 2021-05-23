Two men injured in early Sunday shooting on Roanoke's Williamson Road

As Roanoke police were responding to a report of a shooting early Sunday morning on Williamson Road, they were notified that two men with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Shots were reported in the 3600 block of Williamson Road Northeast about 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

No suspects were located when police arrived at the scene, and there have been no arrests.

Officers also went to the emergency department at Roanoke Memorial, where they learned that two men had recently arrived in personal vehicles and were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Their names were not released Sunday and there was no word on their conditions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500. The public can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

