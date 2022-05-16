Two men injured in Southeast Roanoke shooting

Two men are in custody after a shooting injured two other men Sunday on Queen Ann Drive in Southeast Roanoke.

Joseph R. Austin III, 37, of Roanoke has been charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, city police said in a press release. Dashaun L. Williams, 23, of Windsor, North Carolina has been charged with malicious wounding.

The nonfatal shooting is the eighteenth recorded in Roanoke since Jan. 1.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, the city’s 911 center notified police of two people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Queen Ann Drive.

Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Additional officers located the second individual, also an adult male, with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. That man denied transport to the hospital and was treated on scene for his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation of the incident indicates that it was isolated between the people on scene and that the men knew one another.

Both Austin and Williams were taken into custody without incident. They are both being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.

According to Virginia’s court case information system, Austin entered a no contest plea to a cocaine possession charge in 2006 in the Roanoke City Circuit. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison and one year of supervised probation upon his release.

Police said details about Sunday’s shooting are limited. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.