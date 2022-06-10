Two men shot in northeast Roanoke neighborhood

Two men who were shot in northeast Roanoke Thursday evening found personal transportation away from the crime scene, Roanoke police said.

At about 7:10 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Bluestone Avenue Northeast, according to a press release.

On the way, officers were told that at least one person had been injured in the shooting and was being taken away a personal vehicle. they found a man at the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Other officers continued to Bluestone Avenue and found property damage consistent with a shooting, but no other victims were located.

Then, police were told a vehicle that had quickly left after the shooting was traveling south on Interstate 581.

Officers located and stopped that vehicle. Inside, they found another man with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported the second victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said details about what led to the shooting are limited. Neither gunshot victim was named by police. No suspects were located on the scene and no one has been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

