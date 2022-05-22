Two more plead guilty in Radford frat brawl

RADFORD — Two more men pleaded guilty last week in a case the prosecutor called the “RU frat brawl” – a night-time fracas at an off-campus house that was captured on widely shared cellphone videos and led to the arrests of 13 Radford University students or former students.

Dominic Lee Barbour, 22, of Radford, entered guilty pleas to three charges in an agreement that dropped seven others. He ended up with convictions for felony breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and misdemeanor assault by mob.

At a Monday hearing in the city’s Circuit Court, Judge Joey Showalter imposed a total sentence of 10 years behind bars, with all of it suspended, plus a $500 fine. Barbour also would have to pay, along with other convicted defendants, a total restitution of $8,765.94, which is to go to two individuals and the Virginia Victims Fund, Showalter said.

Corey Steven Johnson, 21, of Ashburn, entered guilty pleas at a separate hearing and was convicted of three misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assault by mob. Showalter fined him $1,000, ordered him to join in paying the restitution, and sentenced him to 24 months of incarceration, with the entire term suspended.

They were the third and fourth defendants to be convicted in the case. Charges have been dropped against three others.

At Barbour’s hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said that what he termed the “RU frat brawl” was a mini-war between three fraternities. On Feb. 22, 2021, 40 or 50 people surrounded a residence on Fairfax Street and broke windows, he said. Eventually some people entered the house, where videos showed them fighting. Police broke up the melee.

Rehak said there was evidence that the episode was planned in advance, with pre-fight bonfires and drinking before people came to Fairfax Street and bragging text messages exchanged afterwards.

After the hearing, Rehak identified the three fraternities as Alpha Sigma Phi, Phi Kappa Sigma and Delta Chi. In an email, he said that a stolen speaker and a missing fraternity flag fueled “escalating prank revenge” and led to Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Sigma joining forces to attack the Delta Chi house.

Rehak wrote that in negotiating plea agreements so far in the case, a dividing line between setting misdemeanor and felony convictions was if there were victims who could testify that a defendant was inside the residence and involved in fighting, as opposed to being involved in property damage but perhaps not actually inside the house.

In court, Rehak said that the university conducted its own inquiry into the incident but that there was a great deal of false testimony given to the student conduct board. Barbour and his attorney, Brian Brake of Orange, agreed that Rehak had summarized evidence that the prosecution could have presented if the case went to trial.

Becky Brackin, Radford University's associate vice president for university relations, wrote in an email that the university did not condone the brawl, and that the university no longer recognized Alpha Sigma Phi as a student organization. It was suspended in December 2018 and the group's charter was revoked, Brackin wrote.

Regarding Phi Kappa Sigma, it was placed under "a sanction of deferred suspension" due to "an incident that occurred on or around February 21, 2021," Brackin added.

The Radford University website showed that Phi Kappa Sigma’s national organization required the Radford chapter to cease all operations. But the website also listed the Phi Kappa Sigma chapter as on social probation through March, and under an alcohol restriction that was to end earlier this month.

