Two New River Valley murder cases: Unsolved and unlisted, or solved but still cold

Virginia’s new cold-case database treats two notorious New River Valley homicide cases differently.

The database includes the murder of Radford University freshman Gina Hall, a 1980 killing that is hardly unsolved: Stephen Matteson Epperly was convicted the same year that Hall died, and has remained in prison since.

But the database does not mention the 2009 slayings of Heidi Childs and David Metzler, two Virginia Tech sophomores who were shot to death while on a date to the Caldwell Fields recreation area in the Jefferson National Forest outside Blacksburg.

Leadership of the search for their killer or killers was transferred in 2019 from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to the state police, and authorities continue to ask the public for tips that might lead to an arrest.

The purpose of the new database is to prompt such tips, according to Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, who sponsored the law that created the cold-case listing. But the murders of Metzler and Childs have so far not been entered into the database because officials decided to give priority to cases that have received less public attention recently, a spokeswoman for the state police wrote in an email.

“As we began developing the website, we reached out to each of our seven Bureau of Criminal Investigation Field Offices to see which unsolved criminal investigations the special agents would like to see initially featured,” spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote last week. “The first cases featured on the site were selected with the hopes of gaining some renewed attention by the public, media, etc. with the ultimate goal of generating new leads.

“The Metzler-Childs case has remained at the forefront of the media and public’s attention, typically with coverage occurring around the time of their disappearance and deaths.”

But as cases continue to be added to the database, the Childs and Metzler killings “will eventually be featured,” Geller wrote.

In recent years, investigators and relatives held news conferences on the 10th anniversary of the couple’s deaths and a year later, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Also in 2020, the Roanoke-based AWARE Foundation, which tries to rally public help for solving missing person and murder cases, sponsored a billboard on U.S. 460 with a photo of Childs and Metzler that asked for tips.

As for the Gina Hall case, though Epperly was found guilty of killing her, Hall’s remains have not been located. The case was labeled as the first body-less murder conviction in Virginia, a circumstance that remains rare 42 years later.

Epperly, who was sentenced to life in prison, is now 70 and eligible for geriatric parole — but his requests for release have been denied repeatedly, most recently last year

Hall’s death was the subject of a 2018 book, “Under the Trestle,” by Ron Peterson Jr. The book is being made into a documentary film.

Searches for Hall’s remains have continued intermittently, conducted both privately and by public agencies. A Radford police detective continued search efforts as recently as 2018 but is now retired.

Presumably, investigators hope including Hall in the cold-case list will help find her remains.

Asked about the Hall case, Geller wrote only that it fits the parameters for the new database.