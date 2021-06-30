Two people shot at Salem Fair; police take teen into custody

Salem police took a teenager into custody after two people were shot on the first night of the Salem Fair.

Officers heard gunshots at 8:57 p.m., saw a person with a gun and gave chase before taking the person into custody, according to a summary by a city spokesman.

Police then discovered two shooting victims. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Salem Fire and EMS. One had serious injuries and the other had non-life threatening injuries.

The person taken into custody by police was identified as a male under the age of 16.

The fair was closed after the incident. On the scene at the Salem Civic Center parking lot, staff were not allowing anyone onto the fair's midway as of 10:15 p.m.

Tony Valenzuela, of Roanoke, was waiting in line to buy ice cream for his 8-year-old daughter near the midway’s smaller Ferris wheel when he heard shots and people exclaiming that it was gunfire.

He grabbed the stroller carrying his 2-year-old son and hollered at his daughter to run with him.

“I took my little one and dipped,” he said.

