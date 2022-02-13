Two plead guilty in Radford home invasion case

RADFORD — The second of three defendants in a Radford home invasion case pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to serve seven years behind bars.

The active prison term for Desean Lamont Anderson, 21, of Richmond, who pleaded guilty Monday in Radford Circuit Court, was the same as that given to Jamari Tyjae Melton, 20, of Radford, who entered guilty pleas on Jan. 31.

A third man accused in the case, Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 23, of Radford, has not yet resolved his charges.

According to search warrants and accounts given at earlier hearings, the arrests of the three men followed a Jan. 12 robbery at a home in the 600 block of Calhoun Street. A resident told police that four men entered his home and stole a 9mm pistol, cash and a Sony PlayStation4.

Police arrested three suspects the next day. In an apartment in the 400 block of Sanford Street, they found two 9mm handguns and a rifle, a Sony PlayStation4 – and a clown mask that police later said had been worn during the robbery.

Anderson pleaded guilty to robbery, armed burglary, larceny of a firearm, wearing a mask to commit a crime, and using a gun to commit a felony. He also pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges, one tied to robbery and the other to armed robbery. Besides the prison term, Anderson was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay, along with his co-defendants, $320 restitution to the man who was robbed.

Melton pleaded guilty to the same charges, plus an unrelated count of hit and run. He was ordered to pay a separate $3,995 restitution in the hit and run case.

Besides the seven years to serve, each man had another 61 years of suspended prison time.

As for the fourth home invader who was originally reported to police, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak wrote in an email Thursday that investigators are not sure the man ever existed.

“There may have been only three,” Rehak wrote.

