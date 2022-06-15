 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two police officers file lawsuits against Roanoke department

Two Roanoke police lieutenants have each sued the city police department alleging that they were denied promotions after reporting sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Susanna Camp and Jeffrey Newman have both served as patrol lieutenants in the Roanoke Police Department. Camp was hired in 2003 and Newman in 2005.

Camp claims she was subjected to sexual harassment by her male counterparts and experienced safety and discrimination issues within the department related to homicide investigations, 2020 George Floyd protest management and the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Newman claims he made similar reports about sexual harassment within the department regarding another female officer. He also claims the actions of his colleagues diminished the safety of some of its operations.

Both lieutenants reported the unsavory behavior, but they claim that as a result of the complaints, they were “passed over for at least two promotions to the rank of captain.”

The lawsuits were filed in Roanoke Circuit Court in October 2021, but amended complaints by both plaintiffs were filed in February and answered by the police department in March. The filing of the lawsuits was first reported June 7 by The Roanoke Rambler, an online news site.

Camp and Newman each have filed for $5 million “for equitable relief, compensatory, liquidated, and/or punitive damages” from the police department.

Their lawsuits each claim that the Roanoke Police Department’s actions have caused the two officers to suffer “pecuniary loss, emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other noon-pecuniary loss.”

The lawsuits claim that the RPD “engaged in a discriminatory practice or practices with malice or reckless indifference to the federally protected rights” of Camp and Newman.

The department’s answers to the filed suits deny almost all the allegations made by Camp and Newman.

