Two Roanoke shooting incidents reported; one results in fatality

5 Million More Americans Became Gun Owners During Pandemic

A man was killed in one of two, unrelated shootings that broke out in a four-hour span Wednesday in Roanoke.

The fatal gunfire happened around midnight in a residential neighborhood on the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest.

The police, responding to a call about a disorder at a home, reported finding a man and a woman inside who had both been shot.

The man was pronounced dead by first responders, according to a police news release. His identity wasn’t immediately announced as authorities were notifying his family.

The woman who was injured was hospitalized with a wound that didn’t appear life-threatening, officials said.

In another case under investigation, a teenage boy was shot outside a business on the 3400 block of Plantation Road Northeast.

That shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The teen’s injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

The shootings don’t appear to be connected, investigators said. The police are still working to learn what happened in both cases.

No immediate arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

