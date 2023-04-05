Officers responded to two shooting incidents within two hours overnight, the Roanoke Police Department reported Wednesday.

The shootings bring the number of nonfatal gunfire incidents in which at least one person was injured since Jan. 1 to 12.

First, at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, police were told that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle, according to a press release.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the adult male victim, whose injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

“At this time, officers have not located a crime scene or suspect for this incident,” police said Wednesday.

Then, at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, someone was found with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Shenandoah Avenue Northwest.

Police said an officer was on “routine patrol” near 22nd Street Northwest and Loudon Avenue Northwest when “she heard several shots fired.”

As she headed towards the shots, the officer received reports of the wounded person.

Once on scene, officers found another adult male victim, this time inside a residence. His injuries also did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police said they found property damage to the Shenandoah Ave. residence “consistent with a shooting.” But “a suspect was not located on scene and no arrests have been made,” police said Wednesday.

Investigations of both incidents are ongoing. If you know something about either of them, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police.

You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.