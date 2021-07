Salem police are investigating after two gunshots were fired on the first night of the Salem Fair.

A city spokesman confirmed the two shots but had no further information beyond that.

On the scene at the Salem Civic Center parking lot, staff were not allowing anyone onto the fair's midway as of 10:15 p.m.

The Salem Fair resumed Wednesday for its 33rd edition after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. It is scheduled to run through July 11.