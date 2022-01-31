Two women abducted in Radford, assaulted in Henry County, prosecutor says

RADFORD — Two women were abducted Jan. 10 from a grocery store parking lot in Radford, taken to Henry County, and sexually attacked for hours, Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said Monday.

The description of the women's ordeal came during a bond hearing in Radford Circuit Court, where Deshawn Kiree Tucker, 29, of Dublin, was appealing a general district court decision to deny him bond.

Tucker, whose first name is spelled Dashawn in jail records but Deshawn in court documents, is charged with two counts of abduction with intent to defile. His case is connected to rape, sodomy and human trafficking charges filed against two men in Henry County, prosecutors there said.

A woman who also is sought by Henry County authorities was arrested Friday in North Carolina, the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

At the Radford hearing, Rehak outlined the Jan. 10 incident that led to Tucker's arrest and Judge Joey Showalter said that he also would deny bond. Having heard a list of Tucker's prior felony convictions, Showalter said that due to the nature of the allegations, Tucker should be considered a threat to the community.

Tucker is scheduled to appear in Radford's General District Court on Feb. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Rehak said Tucker's arrest followed a Jan. 11 text received by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in which a woman said that she had been abducted and raped repeatedly, and that her friend was locked in a garage.

Summarizing the case, Rehak said that at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, two women were told to go to the parking lot of the Food City store in Radford. They arrived in a silver sedan, he said.

Security video shows that a black sedan soon arrived and that there was a 20-minute conversation between the two cars' occupants. The black sedan may have blocked the other car, Rehak said.

Then a red SUV arrived. Tucker was in it, Rehak said. The women were threatened and told they were going for a ride, and got into the SUV, he said.

They were taken to Pulaski County, then to Floyd, then to Henry County, Rehak said. At a location that Rehak described as the Henry County-Martinsville area, the women were ordered to perform sexual acts on three men.

One woman refused and was locked in a garage. The other woman was sexually assaulted, Rehak said.

Later the two women were taken to a home in the same area where both were sexually abused, Rehak said.

Tucker's attorney, Robert Canard of Radford, told Showalter that his only comment about Rehak's outline of the incident was that the women's sedan had not been blocked at the Food City parking lot.

Later Monday, prosecutors in Henry County said Tucker's case is tied to accusations against Waylon Allen Cox, 36, of Fieldale, who is charged with sodomy and human trafficking; and Bobby Ronell Helms Sr., 43, also of Fieldale, who faces three counts of rape and two of sodomy.

They have preliminary hearings on Feb. 14 in Henry County General District Court.

Awaiting extradition from North Carolina is Patricia Inman, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said. Inman's age and community of residence were not immediately available. She also is accused of human trafficking, the sheriff's office said.

