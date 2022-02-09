Two wounded in Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke

Two men were wounded by gunfire Tuesday night after an altercation broke out at a home in the city's Old Southwest neighborhood, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital with wounds that appeared non life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a physical confrontation broke out when two other people, who were acquainted with the victims, came to the house.

The suspects were no longer there when police arrived. No immediate arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

