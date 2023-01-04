U.S. attorney collected $16.6 million in regional fines, fees during FY 2022

Federal prosecutors collected $16.6 million in fines and fees from criminal and civil actions in Western Virginia during the 2022 fiscal year.

Working with other districts and components of the Department of Justice, the Roanoke-based U.S. Attorney's Office also helped to bring in another $20.3 million in levies.

“The Western District of Virginia’s substantial recoveries last year demonstrate our serious commitment to seeking restitution for the victims of crime and forfeiting the assets of those who profit from criminal activity,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in an announcement Wednesday.

“In the next year, we expect that this number will grow as we continue to hold defendants — both individuals and corporations — accountable for their crimes.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office works with other federal officials to enforce and collect civil and criminal debts owed to the United States, and criminal debts owed to crime victims.

The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss.

While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are turned over to a fund that distributes the money to federal and state victim compensation and assistance programs.

In addition to collecting fines in criminal and civil cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office also imposes forfeitures of assets, such as cash and personal property, that are used in violating the law.

Nearly $22.2 million in forfeited assets were collected in the 2022 fiscal year, Kavanaugh's office said.