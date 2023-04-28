The sentencing of a Botetourt County man who pepper-sprayed police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed.

Markus Maly was scheduled to be in Washington D.C.’s federal court Friday afternoon. No reason for the continuance was given in a brief court order filed earlier in the day.

In December, a jury convicted Maly of eight charges for his role in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Evidence showed he was part of a mob that clashed with a line of police officers who were trying to defend the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

Maly, 49, doused a Metropolitan Police Department officer with pepper spray during the encounter, the jury was told.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to impose a prison term of 15 years and eight months. To date, the longest sentence handed down in the insurrection cases has been 10 years.