Unexpected plea partially resolves 2019 Roanoke homicide

According to defense attorney Melvin Hill, had Clements gone to trial, by state sentencing guidelines he would have faced between 23 and 38 years if found guilty of first-degree murder, or 15 to 25 if convicted of second-degree murder.

The second defendant in the case, 19-year-old Cinque Tarik Fayette, faces the same charges as Clements and is now scheduled for a five-day jury trial at the end of next month.

In a summary of the prosecution's evidence, Turner said that on the night of Scales' death, gunfire erupted about 9:45 p.m. outside the Sakina Food Mart, near Chapman Avenue and 13th Street. Officers down the street heard the shots and almost immediately stopped a car in which Scales was a passenger. The teen had suffered a single 9mm wound to his back that had exited through his chest, Turner said, and more than a dozen .40-caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

Witness statements led police to look for a silver two-door car, which they located nearby and pursued until it lost control and wrecked near 15th Street and Melrose Avenue. Turner said a 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle's floorboard and a .40-caliber pistol was discarded outside the car.