Unexpected plea partially resolves 2019 Roanoke homicide

One half of a Roanoke homicide was resolved by plea agreement Monday, just over 18 months after it occurred.
The case centers on the slaying of Savion Scales, a 17-year-old senior at Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy at Oakland, who was fatally shot outside a southwest Roanoke convenience store on Sept. 11, 2019.
At Monday's hearing, the first of the two men charged in Scales' death — Ozmeik Rae'Quan Clements, 18 — pleaded no contest to murder and to the use of a gun in committing that felony.
Clements' plea agreement leaves him with a 33-year sentence, which will be suspended after he serves 18 years — 15 for murder, and three on the gun charge. Through his plea, prosecutors dropped one count of firing into an occupied vehicle, which had carried the prospect of up to 10 years. He will be on probation for a decade after his release.
At an earlier hearing on Monday, Clements at first rejected the agreement, pleaded not guilty and said he intended to proceed to trial on Mar. 22, which would have marked Roanoke's first criminal jury in 13 months. The last one was in February 2020.
"The offer made is good today and today only," Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Courtney Turner told him during that initial hearing, and about two hours Clements reconsidered and took the agreement.
According to defense attorney Melvin Hill, had Clements gone to trial, by state sentencing guidelines he would have faced between 23 and 38 years if found guilty of first-degree murder, or 15 to 25 if convicted of second-degree murder.
The second defendant in the case, 19-year-old Cinque Tarik Fayette, faces the same charges as Clements and is now scheduled for a five-day jury trial at the end of next month.
In a summary of the prosecution's evidence, Turner said that on the night of Scales' death, gunfire erupted about 9:45 p.m. outside the Sakina Food Mart, near Chapman Avenue and 13th Street. Officers down the street heard the shots and almost immediately stopped a car in which Scales was a passenger. The teen had suffered a single 9mm wound to his back that had exited through his chest, Turner said, and more than a dozen .40-caliber shell casings were found at the scene.
Witness statements led police to look for a silver two-door car, which they located nearby and pursued until it lost control and wrecked near 15th Street and Melrose Avenue. Turner said a 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle's floorboard and a .40-caliber pistol was discarded outside the car.
Fayette was taken into custody at the crash site, but the second occupant got away. Clements, then 17, was charged and turned himself in to police a little over two weeks later, on Oct. 1, 2019.
According to Turner, DNA analysis of the car's airbags suggested Fayette was driving and Clements was the passenger. Both weapons found could also be linked to the scene of the shooting, she said.
Hill said that at a preliminary hearing in the case, it had been revealed that the 9mm weapon was found on the driver's side, and he said had the case been tried, he would have argued Fayette fired the fatal shot. But he also acknowledged that evidence supported the possibility of Clements being convicted as a principal in the second-degree, and said the risk of taking it to a jury was too great.
In sentencing Clements, who turns 19 next month, Judge Chris Clemens pointed out his youth and said that he will still be a relatively young man once he is released. He urged him to take advantage of various programs he might be offered while in custody.
"Do not let this be the thing that decides your life," the judge told him.