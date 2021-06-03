UPDATE: Missing jail inmate found by Carroll County authorities

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: James Wesley Wall was found and is in custody, according to announcement posted Wednesday evening by the Carroll County Sherriff's Office.

_______________________________

Authorities are searching for a Carroll County man who evaded the custody of the New River Valley Regional Jail during a transport early Wednesday.

James Wesley Wall, 39, of Fancy Gap, escaped around 4:25 a.m. while being transferred to the regional jail’s facility in Dublin, according to a news release issued by the jail.

The escape, which occurred in the Fancy Gap area, involved no use of force and no one was injured. Wall was in custody after being arrested Wednesday in Carroll County on charges of possession of stolen goods and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.

No other details about the escape were immediately released. The regional jail said an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Wall and to report any information by either calling 911 or contacting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

Wall was described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.