UPDATE: Shooting death of ex-Lynchburg police chief, wife under investigation

UPDATE: Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema confirmed Thursday afternoon the Robertsons were married. He said the department would investigate if there were any cases of domestic violence between the couple, but he said there were no incidents to his knowledge.

"Right now, this is a homicide with two victims," Zuidema said.

He said the department didn't want to rule out a potential murder-suicide, saying, "Our evidence will lead us to where it leads us."

Zuidema said there are no sworn police officers in the department right now who served under Robertson's leadership in the '80s.

"Obviously, this hits home a little bit," Zuidema told reporters. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you otherwise. ... But we need to make sure this case is investigated without giving that consideration, quite honestly."

LYNCHBURG — A former city police chief was one of two people who died following a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, was pronounced dead at the scene after Lynchburg police responded at 8:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive for a report of shots fired.

Gloria Robertson, 88, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there.

Calvin Robertson was an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department from August 1955 through June 1987 and served as city police chief from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987, the police department said in a news release.

No suspects are being sought, and there is no threat to the community, the release said. The shooting briefly placed Perrymont Elementary School on lockdown.

The investigation remains ongoing.