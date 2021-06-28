Update: W.Va. man in custody after shooting in Franklin County

Update 2:27 p.m.: Emmitt Southern, 55, of West Virginia is in custody after being pulled over in Montgomery County, authorities said.

A warrant has been issued for him on a charge of malicious wounding, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

A West Virginia man is being sought by Franklin County authorities after a shooting left one person injured Monday morning.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 a.m. at the Cannaday’s Store on U.S. 220 in Boones Mill, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. One man was injured by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The shooter is believed to have fled in a vehicle described as an older model, dark blue Chevrolet Blazer with the West Virginia tag NBV-349. He might be traveling north on U.S. 220 or on Interstate 81, according to a news release.

Authorities are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55, of Princeton, who officials said knew the man who was shot. He had not been charged with any crimes as of early Monday afternoon.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

