Updates: Day 1 of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute’s murder trial

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial starts on Wednesday in Montgomery County District Court. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith. The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the day.

8:30 a.m.

The day is scheduled to begin with jury selection at 9 a.m. in front of judge Mike Fleenor.

Etute, who is being represented by Radford based defense attorney Jimmy Turk, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment last week. The arraignment was held prior to the trial to prevent dozens of potential jurors showing up to court if the defendant was going to plead guilty.

There was a brief hearing on Monday in the case with judge Fleenor ruling against a motion brought by the defense requesting anonymity for potential witnesses.

Fleenor has yet to rule on a handful of other pre-trial motions including one submitted by the defense that would allow the juror to consider the “gay panic” defense. The General Assembly passed a law that says another person’s actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be used to justify murder or voluntary manslaughter.

In a brief, the defense argued that the law should not apply in Etute’s case since the law didn’t go into effect until July 1 last year, more than a month after Smith’s death.

The defense has also filed a motion to exclude crime and autopsy photographs of Jerry Paul Smith while the Montgomery County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen filed a motion to preclude the defense from mentioning prior acts of violence or turbulence by the victim as character evidence in the case.

Fleenor heard arguments on the motions in a pre-trial hearing on May 5.

