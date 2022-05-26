 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updates: Day 2 of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute’s murder trial

Isimemen David Etute, right, looks on as his defense attorney Jimmy Turk holds a knife discovered at the crime scene in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg on Wednesday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial continues Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith. The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the day. 

8:30 a.m.

The day will start with Blacksburg police Officer Ryan Hite on the stand for the prosecution. The case adjourned on Wednesday with the prosecution planning to show 45 minutes of Etute’s interview with the Blacksburg police on June 1. 

Click here for a recap of what happened on the first day of the trial. 

Catch up on The Roanoke Times comprehensive coverage of the case click here.

