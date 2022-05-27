 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updates: Day 3 of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute’s murder trial

Football Player Murder Charge

Isimemen David Etute after testifying in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg on Thursday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial started on Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith. The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the trial.

8:30 a.m. 

The Isimemen Etute trial will enter day three on Friday in the midst of the defense's presentation of the case. Defense attorney Jimmy Turk told Judge Mike Fleenor before court adjourned on Wednesday that he had three to four witnesses left to call, and some of them "may be quick." 

Click here for a recaps of the first day of the trial and the second day of the trial. 

Catch up on The Roanoke Times comprehensive coverage of the case click here.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

