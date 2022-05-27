Updates: Day 3 of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute’s murder trial

Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial started on Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith. The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the trial.

The Isimemen Etute trial will enter day three on Friday in the midst of the defense's presentation of the case. Defense attorney Jimmy Turk told Judge Mike Fleenor before court adjourned on Wednesday that he had three to four witnesses left to call, and some of them "may be quick."