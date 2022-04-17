 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle crashes into house, only minor injuries reported

041722 Birchlawn Ave. Crash

The crash happened just before 10:18 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Birchlawn Avenue Northwest in Roanoke City, just off Hershberger Road, officials said.

A vehicle that authorities attempted to pull over in connection to a shoplifting case took off at a high speed and crashed into a house Easter morning, according to Roanoke County police.

The driver and a resident sustained minor injuries, according to a news release. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Minutes earlier, a shoplifting had been reported at a store on Plantation Road. On nearby Hershberger Road, a Roanoke County police officer reported spotting a vehicle matching that described in the shoplifting call and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle sped away and started running stop signs, authorities said. The officer terminated the pursuit but the car continued at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the front porch of a home.

A person got out of the vehicle and was arrested after a brief foot chase, officials said. No other information was immediately released. The police department said its investigation was ongoing.

