Veteran Radford police officer leaves force, state police investigation confirmed

Longtime Radford police officer Chris Caldwell left the city force this week and is being investigated by the Virginia State Police, the city's police chief confirmed Friday.

Chief Jeff Dodson said he could not comment on what prompted the abrupt departure of Caldwell, who was a captain and part of the department's top leadership.

State police said that no charges have been filed but an investigation is ongoing.

Contacted Friday and asked specifically about the investigation of Caldwell, a state police spokeswoman responded with a three-sentence statement that did not name the former officer but said investigators are looking into "an allegation made against a Pulaski County resident … which concerns comments made by the adult male to another individual via a digital device."

The investigation continues and "at this stage … no charges or arrests have been made," state police said.

Similarly, Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith, when asked about Caldwell, said only that a special prosecutor had been named to assist a state police investigation of a resident of the Fairlawn section of the county.

The special prosecutor is the commonwealth's attorney of Williamsburg and James City County, Nate Green. He did not reply to messages left late Friday.

Caldwell was with the Radford department for more than two decades. A notice of Caldwell's promotion to captain last year that was posted to the department's Facebook page said that at that time, he had logged 21 years with the force and worked in all its divisions.