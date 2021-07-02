 Skip to main content
Victim dies after Thursday evening shooting in Roanoke

A man who was found shot outside a home Thursday evening has died of his injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Brandon Hensley, 21, of Roanoke was hit by gunfire sometime around 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue Northwest, authorities said. His death was announced Friday.

He is the eighth homicide victim in the city this year. No arrests have been made in the case yet, and investigators issued no other updates Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

