Victim dies in Pearisburg hit and run; additional charges likely, prosecutor says

PEARISBURG — A 74-year-old Pearisburg woman who was injured in a Sept. 21 hit and run died in the hospital this week, Giles County's commonwealth's attorney said.
Pearisburg police say that Terry Carroll Martin was struck by a 2000 Ford SUV as she walked across a parking lot after leaving the Dollar General Store on Pearisburg's Wenonah Avenue.
The driver who is accused of running into her – who was arrested after a chase that extended into Pulaski County – faces hit and run and other charges, and likely will be charged with additional offenses due to Martin's death, prosecutor Bobby Lilly said. The determination of exactly what the new charges will wait until a future grand jury session, Lilly said.
Lilly explained that since the charges already placed against the driver are in the county's General District Court, and since he anticipates they will be certified to a grand jury, it will streamline court procedures to present the new charges to the same grand jury, which will decide if the entire set of offenses should be tried in Circuit Court.
The accused driver is Brandon Scott Martin, who is not related to the woman he is accused of running into. Martin, 36, of Narrows, presently faces charges of hit and run, driving with a suspended license, eluding police, and two counts of failing to obey highway lane markings. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.
In a news release, Pearisburg police Chief Jackie Martin, who is no relation to either the deceased woman or the arrested driver, said that Terry Martin was struck just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 21, and that the SUV that hit her left the parking lot.
A Pearisburg officer, Giles County deputy and Virginia state trooper all saw the suspect vehicle heading south on Pearisburg's Main Street and tried to stop it, but the SUV continued on through Giles County and into Pulaski County, the news release said.
Another trooper deployed spike strips "which were effective," the news release said. The SUV continued onto Highland Road in Pulaski County and crashed. Brandon Martin was arrested without further incident, the news release said.