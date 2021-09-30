Victim dies in Pearisburg hit and run; additional charges likely, prosecutor says

PEARISBURG — A 74-year-old Pearisburg woman who was injured in a Sept. 21 hit and run died in the hospital this week, Giles County's commonwealth's attorney said.

Pearisburg police say that Terry Carroll Martin was struck by a 2000 Ford SUV as she walked across a parking lot after leaving the Dollar General Store on Pearisburg's Wenonah Avenue.

The driver who is accused of running into her – who was arrested after a chase that extended into Pulaski County – faces hit and run and other charges, and likely will be charged with additional offenses due to Martin's death, prosecutor Bobby Lilly said. The determination of exactly what the new charges will wait until a future grand jury session, Lilly said.

Lilly explained that since the charges already placed against the driver are in the county's General District Court, and since he anticipates they will be certified to a grand jury, it will streamline court procedures to present the new charges to the same grand jury, which will decide if the entire set of offenses should be tried in Circuit Court.