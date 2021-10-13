 Skip to main content
Victim dies in weekend shooting reported in Roanoke
alert

Police lights

The victim of a weekend shooting that broke out in Roanoke has died, according to police.

Antwannique Tyrell Banks, 37, was found wounded by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a vehicle near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Comer Street Northwest.

First responders rushed the Roanoke man to a hospital but he later died of his injuries, authorities announced Wednesday.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. The Roanoke Police Department said no new details could be released Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the city police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

