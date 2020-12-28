 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in fatal Roanoke shooting

Victim identified in fatal Roanoke shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A woman found dead in northwest Roanoke on Christmas morning has been identified, according to a police department spokeswoman.

Police were notified about 8 a.m. Friday of a person who was down in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest, according to a news release.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside a home, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brianna Stevens, 26, of Roanoke was identified as the victim, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote in an email update Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made, and the homicide investigation is ongoing, she wrote.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “Roanoke PD” to 274637.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert