Victim identified in fatal Roanoke shooting

A woman found dead in northwest Roanoke on Christmas morning has been identified, according to a police department spokeswoman.
Police were notified about 8 a.m. Friday of a person who was down in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest, according to a news release.
Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside a home, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brianna Stevens, 26, of Roanoke was identified as the victim, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote in an email update Monday afternoon.
No arrests have been made, and the homicide investigation is ongoing, she wrote.