Victim identified in fatal Sunday shooting in Roanoke

A shooting reported during the early-morning hours of Sunday claimed the life of a 28-year-old Roanoke man, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The victim of the gunfire has been identified as Cleveland W. Kilgore, officials said in an update issued Monday.

The investigation into the homicide continues, and no arrests had been made Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Tips can be made anonymously.

Kilgore was found unresponsive in a car at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

He was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.

The shooting, which occurred during Sunday's snowstorm, marks the first homicide of the year for Roanoke.

Last year, a total of 16 people were killed in the city. In 2019, 13 people were slain.

