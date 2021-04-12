Victim identified in fatal weekend crash in Roanoke

The victim of a fatal weekend crash has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Timothy Gravely is believed to have been struck about 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle crashed into a residential building in northeast Roanoke, officials said.

Gravely had been outside the building when the wreck occurred, said a police spokeswoman. He was rushed to the hospital but died later that day.

The driver in the collision, Timothy Cotton, 46, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was listed Monday as being held in jail without bond.

No other updates about the crash were immediately available. The police investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of Wayne Street, just off Williamson Road, less than a half-mile north of the intersection with U.S. 221.

