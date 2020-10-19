Victim identified in fatal weekend shooting in Roanoke

The victim in a fatal weekend shooting has been identified as a 41-year-old Roanoke man, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Wayne Loveless was killed early Saturday when gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Williamson Road Northwest.

The shooting, which was reported about 2:45 a.m., remained under investigation Monday. A suspect was found on scene at the time and is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

No charges had been filed as of Monday.

All parties involved in the shooting knew one another, officials said.

This is Roanoke’s 12th homicide case of the year and ninth fatal shooting.

