Victim identified in fatal weekend shooting in Roanoke

The victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Roanoke has been identified as a 26-year-old city resident.

William A. Dungee Jr., of Roanoke, was found dead in the roadway of a commercial area in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest, police said.

A 911 caller reported a man was down around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. It was unclear if Dungee was found alone or if others were with him.

A police spokeswoman said no other details could be released Wednesday.

No suspects were found on scene, and no immediate arrests were made. Dungee had been struck by gunfire, officials said.,

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

