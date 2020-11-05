 Skip to main content
Victim identified in hit-and-run investigation in Roanoke

A man killed in a suspected hit-and-run Tuesday night has been identified as 62-year-old Donald Obenchain, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Obenchain, of Roanoke, was found dead at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast.

Investigators believe he was struck by a dark-colored, four-door sedan that would have front-end damage.

The vehicle would have been driving south when it collided with Obenchain in the road, officials said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at 344-8500. Tips can be made anonymously.

Tuesday's collision was at least the sixth pedestrian fatality reported in Roanoke this year and the third to happen on Williamson Road, according to newspaper archives.

